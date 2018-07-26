Sheriff: Inmate who escaped jail captured

XENIA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio sheriff says an inmate escaped from the county jail's outdoor recreation area with help from other inmates and was captured about a half-hour later.
Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer says inmate David Suarez broke straps at the bottom of a fence surrounding the recreation area on top of the jail in Xenia on Thursday. Fischer say Suarez went under the fence, down a fire escape and took off on a bicycle.
He was captured around 10 a.m. a few blocks from the jail.
Fischer says video shows other inmates keeping guards busy while Suarez escaped. Fischer says additional charges will be filed.
Defense attorney Travis Kane says Suarez's sentencing on a drug-related conviction he'll likely appeal is set for Friday.
He hadn't yet talked with Suarez Thursday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jurors in the re-sentencing of serial killer Anthony Kirkland are listening to Kirkland's confession tape Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
Jurors in the re-sentencing of serial killer Anthony Kirkland are listening to Kirkland's confession tape Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
Ralph Whitehead, 50, was pronounced dead when fire crews arrived around 6:30 a.m.Full Story >
Ralph Whitehead, 50, was pronounced dead when fire crews arrived around 6:30 a.m.Full Story >
John Handley, 31, is the suspect. Police say he could face multiple rape charges.Full Story >
John Handley, 31, is the suspect. Police say he could face multiple rape charges.Full Story >
Safety is the top priority for two Greater Cincinnati school districts.Full Story >
Safety is the top priority for two Greater Cincinnati school districts.Full Story >
The Bengals are kicking off the 2018 season with a new campaign – Seize The DEY. SFull Story >
The Bengals are kicking off the 2018 season with a new campaign – Seize The DEY. SFull Story >