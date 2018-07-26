Reds place Jesse Winker on DL

The Reds have placed outfielder Jesse Winker on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder subluxation and selected the contract of Triple-A Louisville outfielder Mason Williams to fill his spot on the 25-man roster.

Winker, 24, has a .299 batting average with seven home runs and 43 RBIs in his first full season in the majors with the Reds.

The Reds once four-man rotation in the outfield is now down two big-time bats with Winker and Scott Schebler sidelined.

Schebler has been on the DL since July 15 with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. He is expected to return to the Reds soon after going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in a rehab game for the Louisville Bats on Wednesday night.

The Reds (45-57) begin a four-game series against the Phillies tonight at Great American Ball Park with the first pitch at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Tyler Mahle (7-8, 4.32 ERA) gets the start for Cincinnati.

