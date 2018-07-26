Clinton County man gets 7 years in prison for child porn, guns

Floyd G. Smitty, 30, of Clarksville, was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing child pornography and firearms as a convicted felon. (Butler County Jail)

A Clarksville man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing child porn and firearms as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Floyd G. Smitty, 30, pleaded guilty according to the Department of Justice in September 2017 to one count of possessing child pornography and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Smitty used the Kik messenger app to chat with an undercover officer in 2016.

The officer advertised his profile as such, according to the Department of Justice: “dad of a 12yo daughter, loved talking to other dads/parents who are playful w. theirs mmmmm.”

Court documents show that Smitty sent the undercover officer several videos depicting child pornography. One of the several videos depicted a female child, less than 6 years old, performing sexual acts on an adult male.

According to the Department of Justice, Smitty was arrested on Jan. 20, 2017. At that time investigators discovered that Smitty was in possession of a semiautomatic rifle that can hold a large magazine.

