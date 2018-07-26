Pickup struck by semi catches fire on IN highway - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Pickup struck by semi catches fire on IN highway

GREENDALE, IN (FOX19) -

Dearborn County officials say a pickup truck caught fire after it was struck by a tractor trailer on an Indiana highway Thursday afternoon.

Dearborn County officials confirmed one fatality in the crash. 

S.R. 1 is shut down in Greendale from Georgetown Road to the access road at I-275/U.S. 50.

A dispatcher could not provide information on injuries.

