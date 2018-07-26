Pickup struck by semi catches fire on IN highway

Dearborn County officials say a pickup truck caught fire after it was struck by a tractor trailer on an Indiana highway Thursday afternoon.

Dearborn County officials confirmed one fatality in the crash.

S.R. 1 is shut down in Greendale from Georgetown Road to the access road at I-275/U.S. 50.

Due to a serious accident involving a Semi-Truck & a pick-up that has caught fire, State Route 1 & Nowlin Ave is closed indefinitely. All services are still on scene. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. — Greendale Police (@GreendalePolice) July 26, 2018

A dispatcher could not provide information on injuries.

