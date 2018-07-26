Man convicted of shooting at police sentenced to 18 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - One of two men convicted of shooting at two undercover police detectives last year in northwestern Ohio has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
A judge on Thursday sentenced 23-year-old Jayvon Wynne in the December shooting at a convenience store where the officers were conducting surveillance related to gun violence. The Toledo man pleaded no contest earlier this month to charges of felonious assault and a weapons count.
Authorities say Wynne fired at one officer and pointed a gun at the other one. The officers weren't struck, but police shot and wounded Wynne and a co-defendant who is set for sentencing in August.
A message seeking comment was left for Wynne's attorney on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Grant County physician was sentenced on Thursday to 151 months in federal prison for 173 drug trafficking offenses.Full Story >
A Grant County physician was sentenced on Thursday to 151 months in federal prison for 173 drug trafficking offenses.Full Story >
In 2013, Cincinnati's iconic Frisch's restaurant dropped Coca-Cola products and switched their signature vanilla and cherry-flavored sodas to Pepsi.Full Story >
In 2013, Cincinnati's iconic Frisch's restaurant dropped Coca-Cola products and switched their signature vanilla and cherry-flavored sodas to Pepsi.Full Story >
Dearborn County officials say a pickup truck caught fire after it was struck by a tractor trailer on an Indiana highway Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
Dearborn County officials say a pickup truck caught fire after it was struck by a tractor trailer on an Indiana highway Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo will host FC Cincinnati players and fans on Sunday for “FC Cincinnati Day at the Zoo.”Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo will host FC Cincinnati players and fans on Sunday for “FC Cincinnati Day at the Zoo.”Full Story >
Several pharmaceutical companies have announced that they will be freezing the prices on some medications, however many consumers won't see a difference in price.Full Story >
Several pharmaceutical companies have announced that they will be freezing the prices on some medications, however many consumers won't see a difference in price.Full Story >