Man convicted of shooting at police sentenced to 18 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - One of two men convicted of shooting at two undercover police detectives last year in northwestern Ohio has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

A judge on Thursday sentenced 23-year-old Jayvon Wynne in the December shooting at a convenience store where the officers were conducting surveillance related to gun violence. The Toledo man pleaded no contest earlier this month to charges of felonious assault and a weapons count.

Authorities say Wynne fired at one officer and pointed a gun at the other one. The officers weren't struck, but police shot and wounded Wynne and a co-defendant who is set for sentencing in August.

A message seeking comment was left for Wynne's attorney on Thursday.

