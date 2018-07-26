Papa John's founder sues for corporate records - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Papa John's founder sues for corporate records

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - This July 17, 2018, file photo, shows the corporate headquarters of Papa John's pizza located on their campus, in Louisville, Ky. Papa John’s is adopting a shareholder rights plan as it looks to safeguard aga... (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - This July 17, 2018, file photo, shows the corporate headquarters of Papa John's pizza located on their campus, in Louisville, Ky. Papa John’s is adopting a shareholder rights plan as it looks to safeguard aga...

By RANDALL CHASE
AP Business Writer

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The founder of Papa John's pizza is suing for access to the company's books and records after he resigned this month amid reports he used a racial slur during a media training session.

In a complaint filed Thursday, John Schnatter says he wants access to the documents because of the "unexplained and heavy-handed way" that Papa John's International Inc. has treated him.

The court filing comes as the company tries to distance itself from Schnatter, who resigned as chairman after Forbes published a July 11 article about the alleged slur.

Schnatter says he has been falsely accused, and calls his resignation a mistake.

The company has adopted a "poison-pill" plan to try to prevent Schnatter from amassing a controlling stake.

The company is based in Kentucky but incorporated in Delaware.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Frisch's will pour its first Coke Friday

    Frisch's will pour its first Coke Friday

    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-07-26 20:28:22 GMT
    (Flikr/Tony Alter)(Flikr/Tony Alter)
    (Flikr/Tony Alter)(Flikr/Tony Alter)

    In 2013, Cincinnati's iconic Frisch's restaurant dropped Coca-Cola products and switched their signature vanilla and cherry-flavored sodas to Pepsi. 

    Full Story >

    In 2013, Cincinnati's iconic Frisch's restaurant dropped Coca-Cola products and switched their signature vanilla and cherry-flavored sodas to Pepsi. 

    Full Story >

  • Pickup struck by semi catches fire on IN highway

    Pickup struck by semi catches fire on IN highway

    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-07-26 20:03:06 GMT
    (Raycom Media/file)(Raycom Media/file)

    Dearborn County officials say a pickup truck caught fire after it was struck by a tractor trailer on an Indiana highway Thursday afternoon.

    Full Story >

    Dearborn County officials say a pickup truck caught fire after it was struck by a tractor trailer on an Indiana highway Thursday afternoon.

    Full Story >

  • Zoo to host FC Cincinnati Day on Sunday

    Zoo to host FC Cincinnati Day on Sunday

    Thursday, July 26 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-07-26 19:34:00 GMT
    The Cincinnati Zoo will host FC Cincinnati players for a Q&A with fans on Sunday, July 29. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)The Cincinnati Zoo will host FC Cincinnati players for a Q&A with fans on Sunday, July 29. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
    The Cincinnati Zoo will host FC Cincinnati players for a Q&A with fans on Sunday, July 29. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)The Cincinnati Zoo will host FC Cincinnati players for a Q&A with fans on Sunday, July 29. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)

    The Cincinnati Zoo will host FC Cincinnati players and fans on Sunday for “FC Cincinnati Day at the Zoo.”

    Full Story >

    The Cincinnati Zoo will host FC Cincinnati players and fans on Sunday for “FC Cincinnati Day at the Zoo.”

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly