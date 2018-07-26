Papa John's founder sues for corporate records

In 2013, Cincinnati's iconic Frisch's restaurant dropped Coca-Cola products and switched their signature vanilla and cherry-flavored sodas to Pepsi.Full Story >
Dearborn County officials say a pickup truck caught fire after it was struck by a tractor trailer on an Indiana highway Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo will host FC Cincinnati players and fans on Sunday for “FC Cincinnati Day at the Zoo.”Full Story >
Several pharmaceutical companies have announced that they will be freezing the prices on some medications, however many consumers won't see a difference in price.Full Story >
Floyd G. Smitty, 30, pleaded guilty according to the Department of Justice in September 2017 to one count of possessing child pornography and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.Full Story >
Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himselfFull Story >
Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowermentFull Story >
A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contactFull Story >
Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European UnionFull Story >
President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'Full Story >
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseFull Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitFull Story >
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himFull Story >
