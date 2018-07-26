Papa John's founder sues for corporate records

By RANDALL CHASE
AP Business Writer
DOVER, Del. (AP) - The founder of Papa John's pizza is suing for access to the company's books and records after he resigned this month amid reports he used a racial slur during a media training session.
In a complaint filed Thursday, John Schnatter says he wants access to the documents because of the "unexplained and heavy-handed way" that Papa John's International Inc. has treated him.
The court filing comes as the company tries to distance itself from Schnatter, who resigned as chairman after Forbes published a July 11 article about the alleged slur.
Schnatter says he has been falsely accused, and calls his resignation a mistake.
The company has adopted a "poison-pill" plan to try to prevent Schnatter from amassing a controlling stake.
The company is based in Kentucky but incorporated in Delaware.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Grant County physician was sentenced on Thursday to 151 months in federal prison for 173 drug trafficking offenses.Full Story >
A Grant County physician was sentenced on Thursday to 151 months in federal prison for 173 drug trafficking offenses.Full Story >
In 2013, Cincinnati's iconic Frisch's restaurant dropped Coca-Cola products and switched their signature vanilla and cherry-flavored sodas to Pepsi.Full Story >
In 2013, Cincinnati's iconic Frisch's restaurant dropped Coca-Cola products and switched their signature vanilla and cherry-flavored sodas to Pepsi.Full Story >
Dearborn County officials say a pickup truck caught fire after it was struck by a tractor trailer on an Indiana highway Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
Dearborn County officials say a pickup truck caught fire after it was struck by a tractor trailer on an Indiana highway Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo will host FC Cincinnati players and fans on Sunday for “FC Cincinnati Day at the Zoo.”Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo will host FC Cincinnati players and fans on Sunday for “FC Cincinnati Day at the Zoo.”Full Story >
Several pharmaceutical companies have announced that they will be freezing the prices on some medications, however many consumers won't see a difference in price.Full Story >
Several pharmaceutical companies have announced that they will be freezing the prices on some medications, however many consumers won't see a difference in price.Full Story >