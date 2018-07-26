Zoo to host FC Cincinnati Day on Sunday

The Cincinnati Zoo will host FC Cincinnati players for a Q&A with fans on Sunday, July 29. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)

The Cincinnati Zoo will host FC Cincinnati players and fans on Sunday for “FC Cincinnati Day at the Zoo.”

Fans will be able to ask their favorite players questing during a Q&A session inside the Zoo’s Wings of Wonder Amphitheater.

Festivities are set to begin at 11 a.m.

Players scheduled to attend include Kenney Walker, Matt Bahner, Corben Bone, Russell Cicerone, Tyler Gibson, Justin Hoyte, Danni Konig, Forrest Lasso, Spencer Richey, Blake Smith and Mark Village.

Fans encouraged to wear blue and orange.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.