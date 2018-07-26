Frisch's will pour its first Coke Friday

In 2013, Cincinnati's iconic Frisch's restaurant dropped Coca-Cola products and switched their signature vanilla and cherry-flavored sodas to Pepsi.

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tucker Barnhart will be at Frisch’s Mainliner on Friday at 11 a.m. to pour the first Coke after they made the announcement in June they were bringing it back.

Barnhart will be at the location at 5760 Wooster Pike from 11 a.m. to noon. You can meet Tucker, get an autograph or picture, and enjoy a FREE Coca-Cola with any dine in purchase.

Frisch's CEO Jason Vaugh said customer feedback has been overwhelmingly focused on the deliverance of Coca-Cola products. It's the number one request the restaurant has seen in the past few years, according to Vaugh.

Coke products are expected to be in Frisch's soda fountains by September.

