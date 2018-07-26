Federal jury found physician guilty of 173 drug trafficking offenses

A Grant County physician was sentenced on Thursday to 151 months in federal prison for 173 drug trafficking offenses.

Dr. Sundiata El-Amin, 69 was also ordered to pay a special assessment of $17,300.

Dr. El-Amin was previously convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, maintaining a premises for the distribution of controlled substances, and 171 individual counts of distributing controlled substances, in March 2018.

According to the evidence presented, Dr. El-Amin conspired with his office manager to unlawfully dispense more than 300,000 oxycodone tablets, outside the scope of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose, over a period of approximately one year.

The evidence further established that he repeatedly issued improper prescriptions for high doses of oxycodone and regularly issued the prescriptions without examining patients.

Dr. El-Amin was indicted in December of 2015.

His office manager, Wendy Price, entered a guilty plea in February 2018 to charges of conspiring with Dr. El-Amin to commit the offenses.

“The sentence imposed reflects the seriousness of the offense,” Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky said in a news release. “The Defendant’s unnecessary prescribing of oxycodone damaged our communities and helped fuel the opioid epidemic. Our Office will continue to prioritize prosecuting these important cases.”

