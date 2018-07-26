Jury recommends 35 years for fatal Covington double shooting

A Kenton County jury convicted a 21-year-old man for a fatal Covington double shooting in August 2017.

Demondre Rolandus Williams was convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Antonio Bandy and attempted murder for the shooting of Marcus Broaddus.

Authorities say Williams shot Bandy in the head at the 300 block of East 13th street on Aug. 1. Bandy’s father Broaddus, was also shot multiple times in the head and torso but survived the incident.

The jury recommended a 20 year sentence for the killing of Bandy and a 15 year sentence for shooting Broaddus.

Williams must serve a minimum of 20 years before being eligible for parole.

Final sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.