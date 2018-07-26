West Nile Virus located in mosquitoes in Springfield Township

Mosquitoes located on Long Lane in Springfield Township have recently tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to Hamilton County Public Health.

West Nile Virus is a viral disease that is passed from mosquitoes to humans. Many people infected will not experience any symptoms. In few people infected by WNV develop serious symptoms.

The Center for Disease Control states some symptoms of the West Nile Virus as muscle weakness, body aches, vision loss, and vomiting.

[Warren County area mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus]

Hamilton County Public Health is urging resident to drain standing water and use mosquito larvicide on areas of standing water that cannot be drained. They will be conducting a search in the area where the mosquitoes were collected.

There have been no reports of people affected with the disease in the area.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention.

Copyright 2018 WXIX All rights reserved.