Shooting outside bar leaves 7 men injured, 3 critically

CLEVELAND (AP) - A shooting outside a bar in Cleveland left seven men injured, including three who were hospitalized in critical condition.

Cleveland police say at least two people fired shots during the shooting around 1:30 a.m. Thursday outside the DPG Dog Pound Bar. Authorities say a 27-year-old Warrensville Heights man and a 20-year-old man filming a music video for Cleveland rapper Q Money were among those shot.

No arrests had been made by Thursday afternoon.

Police reports say the shooting began when some women got into a fight outside the bar.

Surveillance video reviewed by Cleveland.com shows the 27-year-old man break up the fight and a group of men fighting shortly afterward. It also shows a man fire several rounds into the crowd, scattering about 100 or so people outside the bar.

