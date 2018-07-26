Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization's top money man, subpoenae - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization's top money man, subpoenaed in Cohen investigation

Allen Weisselberg is the Trump Organization chief financial officer. (Source: CNN/NBC) Allen Weisselberg is the Trump Organization chief financial officer. (Source: CNN/NBC)

(CNN) - Longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury in the Michael Cohen investigation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

One former Trump Organization employee calls it the ultimate nightmare scenario for President Donald Trump. Weisselberg knows everything about the president's finances.

The Journal described him as "the most senior person in the organization that's not a Trump” and added that he's handled the president's financial matters for years.

The employee said Weisselberg “knows where all the financial bodies are buried within the Trump Organization."

"Allen knows every deal, he knows every dealership, he knows every sale, anything and everything that's been done. He knows every membership. Anything you can think of," the employee said.

Weisselberg "has also been linked to payments made to two women who alleged they had sexual encounters with Mr. Trump," according to The Journal.

He even once appeared as a judge on Trump's reality show "The Apprentice."

Cohen mentioned his name in the secret recording between himself and then-candidate Trump.

"And I spoke to Allen about it when it comes time to the financing, which will be ..." Cohen can be heard saying on the tape.

The recorded conversation by Cohen is just one of more than 100 tapes seized by the government in April, as part of the ongoing federal probe into Cohen's business dealings.

Sources tell CNN many of the tapes include discussions with reporters and conversations relating to President Trump.

Cohen's legal team appears to have released the most significant tape in terms of hearing his conversations with Trump.

In the recording, the two men are heard discussing a payment to Trump's friend David Pecker, who heads American Media Incorporated. The company bought the rights to Karen McDougal's story, and buried her allegations of a 10-month-long affair with the president in 2006.

"I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David,” Cohen can be heard on the tape saying. “You know, I'm going to do that right away. I've actually ..."

“Give it to me,” Trump says.

Attorneys for the president and Cohen don't dispute that part of the tape, but disagree on the method of payment discussed.



