VIDEO: Ohio State Fair ride leaves guests stuck in midair on opening night

The Free Fall left riders stuck on opening night of the Ohio State Fair. (Source: Will Kerr)

Visitors were seen stuck on a ride called the 'Free Fall' at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday night.

Ride experts told FOX28 the ride functioned "like it was supposed to."

Will Kerr captured the incident on Facebook Live and said a hose blew.

The 'Free Fall' eventually lowered and the riders were let off. No one was injured.

(WARNING: This video contains graphic language)

Jim Wells with Amusements of America said the ride functioned properly as designed and stopped, according to Fox28. Wells said after riders exited, a new air hose was installed.

The fair runs through Aug. 5 and has more than 60 rides, according to their website.

State officials worked to reassure visitors the 2018 Ohio State Fair would be safe after a catastrophic ride failure left an 18-year-old dead and seven others injured last year.

A piece of the 'Fire Ball' ride detached from the machine.

The ride has several arms, which are holding separate clustered areas for riders to sit. Video of the incident showed one of the arms, on a down pendulum swing, hit a guard rail and detach, sending one section of seated riders flying through the air.

Officials say some riders flew as many as 20 to 30 feet in the air before crash landing.

"Tyler's Law" is named for Tyler Jarrell, who died July 26, 2017, when the Fire Ball ride broke apart, flinging a four-passenger carriage into the air.

