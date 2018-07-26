Security guard stuffs $3,000 of electronics into coolers, then wheels them out of store

The man is seen on camera stuffing thousands of dollars of electronics into coolers. (Source: Leon County Sheriff’s Office)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL/RNN) – An armed security guard at Walmart pulled a bold move in full view of surveillance cameras this month.

A video released by the Leon County Sheriff's Office shows him stuffing coolers with $3,000 worth of electronics shortly after midnight, then leaving the store with them about an hour later.

“He then pushed the cart out through the garden center against the outside gate and jumped it,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “Waiting on the other side of the gate was his accomplice” who helped him get the stuffed coolers over the fence.”

The sheriff’s department is still looking for the men from the July 17 robbery.

