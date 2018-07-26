Electric scooters arrive in Cincinnati

You may have noticed scooters on sidewalks around Cincinnati on Thursday - they arrived early in the morning from Bird with little notice given to city officials.

To ride - just find a scooter throughout OTR and downtown, download the app, plug in your credit card and driver's license information and confirm you're at least 18-years-old.

"All you have to do is scan the code on the Bird scooter. It's a dollar to start and 15 cents a minute after that," FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Ashley Smith said.

A riders said it's a fun and efficient way to get around OTR and downtown.

"You don't have to hop in an Uber just to get up 10 blocks or somewhere, this you can just hop right on it takes two seconds you can ride on the sidewalks or in the streets. It's really convenient and it's electric so it's good for the environment," Garrett Zimmerman said.

According to the app, there are four local rules to follow here in Cincinnati. One of those is you must have a valid drivers license. You also can not ride on sidewalks or in public parking structures. And finally, you must have a helmet.

You can download the app here.

