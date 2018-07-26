Reds outfielder Jesse Winker to have season-ending surgery

Reds outfielder Jesse Winker will have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder after being placed on the disabled list earlier on Thursday.

Winker, 24 years old, has a .299 batting average with seven home runs and 43 RBI in his first full season in the majors with the Reds.

"I was hoping that surgery wasn't the end result, but I've been dealing with the last couple years," Winker told reporters inside the clubhouse. "It got to the point where it's time to go fix it. It's been off and on this whole year."

The Reds once four-man rotation in the outfield is now down two big time bats with Winker and Scott Schebler sidelined.

Schebler has been on the DL since July 15 with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. He is expected to return to the Reds soon after going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in rehab game for the Louisville Bats on Wednesday night.

