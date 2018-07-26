Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones getting tryout with Browns

Doctor's offices are seeing a spike in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, which often spreads where large groups of children gather.Full Story >
Doctor's offices are seeing a spike in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, which often spreads where large groups of children gather.Full Story >
Scientists have found a new species, a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in Kauai waters.Full Story >
Scientists have found a new species, a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in Kauai waters.Full Story >
"Nobody should have to go through this. Nobody," Tanikia McCants said as she shook her head and wiped away tears.Full Story >
"Nobody should have to go through this. Nobody," Tanikia McCants said as she shook her head and wiped away tears.Full Story >
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the suspect in the shooting death of a young trooper has no criminal past but does has a history of mental health issues and was on anti-anxiety medication.Full Story >
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the suspect in the shooting death of a young trooper has no criminal past but does has a history of mental health issues and was on anti-anxiety medication.Full Story >