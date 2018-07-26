WATCH LIVE: Kirkland re-sentencing to resume this morning

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Anthony Kirkland in court in December 2016 (FOX19 NOW file)

The re-sentencing trial of serial killer Anthony Kirkland resumes Friday.

FOX19 NOW is providing gavel-to-gavel coverage.

Kirkland could take the stand today.

Jurors saw emotional testimony from the parents of two victims Thursday morning.

Gary Rolison, the father of Kimya Rolison, 25, testified first, followed by the mother of 13-year-old Esme Kenney, Lisa Kenney.

Opening statements began Wednesday as Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters seeks the death penalty once again for the man convicted in a 2010 jury trial of killing two women and two young teens between 2006 and 2009.

The other victims are Casonya Crawford, 14 and Mary Jo Newton, 45.

Kirkland was sentenced to life in prison for the women's murders and then sentenced to death for what he did to Esme and Casonya.

His convictions stand, but the state's top court tossed out Kirkland's death sentence and ordered a re-sentencing due to statements Deters made during closing arguments.

Now, a new jury will decide if Kirkland should be put to death or allowed to live.

Even his own attorney says he should never be a free man again.

Before testimony began Wednesday, jurors traveled to Winton Hills reservoir.

They viewed the place where Kirkland beat, raped and killed Esme on March 7, 2009.

