Bar getting backlash for closing during Cincinnati Music Festival for renovations

A popular bar downtown is getting major heat for closing its doors during one of the busiest events of the summer.

Knockback Nats, on W 7th St., announced that it would be closed this weekend for renovations. Some are arguing that the decision was made to keep black people out of the establishment.

The annual Cincinnati Music Festival draws in large crowds each year. This weekend, more than 80,000 people are expected to come out. Nearby bars are making sure they are fully stocked and staffed.

"Typically this is one of our busiest weekends of the year," said John Hensey, who is the bar manager for the Taste of Belgium. He says last year their profits increased more than 20 percent during the weekend.



Many are puzzled by the sign that's taped on windows of Knockback Nats. The restaurant and bar announced they will not open this weekend because of renovations, which will begin on Friday and will end on Sunday at noon.

The timing matches up with the events of the Cincinnati Music Festival, which tends to attract large black audiences. Now, some are questioning if the sign means more and if the owner is trying to keep black people out.

"On the weekend where there's going to be the most money out here why would you close. You got people coming from different states and cities," said Chante Clay, an upset patron.

"That's a lot of business lost so I would be questioning the owners as to why they would close this weekend to lose a bunch of business," said Tshiunza Kalubi, who frequents the bar often.

FOX19 NOW did speak to the owner of Knockback Nats, she wouldn't speak on camera but says that they have been undergoing renovations for the past few months. Now, they are preparing to put in new floors which will require the kitchen to close.

"If they are going to do renovations awesome for them, but they haven't changed anything much in the past several years that I've been going so I'm not sure why they change now," Kalubi.

Knockback Nats has been open for nearly 10 years and the owner says she has never closed the bar for the previous festivals.

Some have been calling for a boycott of the bar. Kalubi says he loves the bar and plans to support it but either way he says the bar is still missing out.

"Very poor time yeah, but it's not my money so hey I'm sure another bar would be happy to get their patrons," he said.

FOX19 NOW did speak with the director of building permits and inspections. He says currently the bar does not have any permits for construction. However, not all construction jobs require a permit which includes new flooring.

The director says the city is now planning to do an inspection of the bar Friday.

