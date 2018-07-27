Korean War veterans celebrate 65th anniversary of cease-fire

By ANGIE WANG

Associated Press

EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) - Korean War veterans are gathering in Ohio to commemorate the armistice that ended combat July 27, 1953.

Scores of veterans from all branches of the military will meet Friday in the Cincinnati suburb of Evendale to mark the 65th anniversary of the cease-fire.

The event is considered one of the largest gatherings of Korean War veterans. It comes in a year filled with developments in U.S-North Korean relations.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed denuclearization during their summit last month, but remain at odds on what exactly denuclearization means and how it might be verified.

GE Aviation is hosting the event among a collection of jet engines that have powered fighter planes. The Korean War was the first to utilize jet fighters in air-to-air combat.

