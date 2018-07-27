Ohio AG candidate questioned over Eric Holder raffle offer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A Democratic Ohio attorney general candidate is facing legal questions over a campaign raffle offering supporters a chance to meet former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports former U.S. Attorney Steven Dettelbach raffled a spot at Friday's fundraiser with Holder at Cincinnati's Queen City Club for as little as a $5 donation. Tickets run $250 to $2,500.

Ohio's elections commission director said the raffle risks potential criminal violations and advised consulting the local prosecutor.

Republican Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turz) called Dettelbach's contest "probably illegal" and urged against it.

Dettelbach says the raffle is lawful. He dismisses the questioning as "a ridiculous political attack."

Republican rival Auditor Dave Yost says Dettelbach is showing "little regard" for charitable gaming laws that Ohio's attorney general must enforce.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer

