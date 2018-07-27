10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

By KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of "institutional indifference" about students' safety and rights.

The case filed Thursday is the third federal lawsuit brought by men alleging sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, who worked at Ohio State from 1978 to 1998.

All three lawsuits seek unspecified monetary damages. But unlike the first two, the newest case doesn't propose to represent all Ohio State students mistreated by Strauss.

Attorneys bringing that lawsuit say their clients seeking accountability want individual responses from the university.

Ohio State says over 100 people have alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss, including men from 14 sports.

An independent investigation is underway. Ohio State says it's committed to learning the truth.

