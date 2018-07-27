Pregnant woman was kicked by off-duty cop, went into premature labor

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL (WSVN/CNN) - A mom went into premature labor after she was kicked in the stomach by an off-duty North Miami Beach police officer, according to Miami Beach police.

The baby, born at Mount Sinai Hospital on Miami Beach, is OK.

But the father said it was a scary situation.

"It was stressful, because I had to go through it, and luckily we got it to Mount Sinai just in the nick of time, because it was only seven minutes for the labor,” Joseph Predulus, the father, said.

Predulus said he was walking back from work on South Beach with his pregnant girlfriend when she was attacked by the officer, Ambar Pacheco.

"Whatever happens to you, whatever you have got coming to you, you deserve it,” Predulus said of Pacheco. “You should have been more professional. Like I said we had no problems with you. We didn't come to start any trouble."

The mother was kicked in the stomach by the off-duty cop, Predulus said. Ebony, whose last name was withheld, had a due date of Aug. 4.

After the attack she started having contractions.

"It's real bad. I mean, it's real bad for anyone and everybody,” to go through such an ordeal, Predulus said. “And to me, I don't put my hands on women and that's how it should be. And especially a pregnant woman too."

Pacheco said in the arrest form that Predulus hit her sister. He denies that.

"I never did no kicking. I never touched nobody,” he said. “All I did was defend my baby mother and a child."

So what caused all of this?

"She probably was drunk. As I was talking to the police and I realized they were drunk so I guess the alcohol probably kicked in or whatever,” Predulus said. “And like I say we were minding our own business.”

He said as they were walking by, he thought maybe Pacheco and her sister thought he said something to them.

Then Ebony was hit. And hours later baby Joe was born.

"When he was born it put a smile on my face,” Predulus said. “All my concern was is he happy."

The North Miami Beach Police Department put out a statement, which said, “Officer Pacheco has been relieved of duty pending an internal affairs review.”

