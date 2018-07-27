Man pleads guilty to grandmother's fatal stabbing

CINCINNATI (AP) - A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his grandmother in Cincinnati.
WKRC-TV reports Isaiah Zellers entered his plea Thursday to a murder charge in connection with the death of 71-year-old Chesney Shaw.
Police were called to the scene of the stabbing May 27. Authorities say Shaw died at the home.
Police have not released information about a potential motive for the stabbing.
Zeller has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Information from: WKRC-TV, http://www.wkrc.com
