Judge credits, faults administration on family reunification

Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with senior Russian government officials than she previously let on.
The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.
President Donald Trump is denying that he knew in advance about the Trump Tower meeting between a Russian lawyer, his eldest son and other aides to his campaign.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency says a U.S. military plane has left Osan Air Base for North Korea to pick up remains of what are believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War.
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into history
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.
President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers
Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help
