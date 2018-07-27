Norovirus sickens 350 at Kentucky mall food court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The food court illness that sickened 350 people in Kentucky has been identified as norovirus.
Citing a Lexington-Fayette County Health Department release, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports that test results from those who had gone to the Fayette Mall food court were consistently positive for the very contagious virus.
Fayette Mall's Chick-fil-A had closed voluntarily July 20, after many employees reported becoming ill. The entire food court closed Monday for cleaning and sanitization. It reopened Tuesday afternoon, following an inspection by the health department, which visited again Thursday.
Most of the people who reported illness became sick a day or two after eating at the food court, experiencing fever, vomiting and diarrhea.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
