Kentucky Center to reopen for performances after June fire

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State officials say the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts will reopen in September after a fire damaged the building last month.

A release from the state Finance and Administration Cabinet says the building in downtown Louisville will open Sept. 1 for productions to resume.

The Louisville Orchestra, the Louisville Ballet and Kentucky Opera all have performances going on sale on Aug. 1.

The June 13 fire damaged the roof. Crews are working to remove the plaster on the barrel vault ceiling in the main lobby so that engineers can scan the roof supports.

The release says the staff is back working in offices and major building systems are operating.

