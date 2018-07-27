Anderson Township fire destroys garden shed

A fire broke out early Friday morning in Anderson Township, according to the Anderson Township Fire Department.

Crews were called out to the 7400 block of Kendra Court around 1 a.m. on the report of a shed fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out before it reached the home, but the detached garage was slightly damaged.

The shed was filled with gardening supplies that were also destroyed in the fire.

Fire crews reported no one was injured.

