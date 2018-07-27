Police: Viral Facebook post about "Mill Creek" serial killer is fake news

Norwood Police report a Facebook post claiming there is serial killer on the loose in the Tri-State is fake news.

The post with 1.3 thousand shares claims the person just “got a report from an officer friend of mine” about an alleged serial killer who had killed 15 women and police are allegedly keeping quiet about the investigation.

The person posting the fake information also claims the alleged “Mill Creek” killer was using chloroform to incapacitate victims as they got into their car before raping and stabbing his victims.

The post even describes the alleged killer in some detail, describing him as a white male with an athletic build and blonde hair.

“Uggggghhhhh. It makes us bang our head against a wall,” Norwood Police said in their response,“It is so incredibly irresponsible to spread propaganda and fear among persons by sharing something like this.”

Police are asking those using Facebook to share information responsibly and to not spread propaganda.

"Friends don't let friends share fake news," said police.

