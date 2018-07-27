Zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on a donkey

Zebra stripes shouldn't smudge. (Source: Facebook)

CAIRO, Egypt (CNN/RNN) - A zoo is accused of trying to fool visitors by painting zebra stripes onto a donkey.

Although the zoo director insists the animal is the real thing, its large ears and smudged paint job made some visitors take a second look.

Mahmoud Sarhan, a student visiting Cairo’s International Garden, put the photos on Facebook.

A student posted photos of the donkey painted as a zebra on Facebook. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

A vet in Egypt told local media that the spacing of the stripes are wrong, and the muzzle should be completely black.

This isn’t the first time a zoo has tried to pass one type of animal off as another.

A zoo in Gaza couldn’t get zebras into the area because of the blockade in 2009. Two donkeys were dyed to resemble zebras.

In 2013, a Chinese zoo put a Tibetan mastiff dog in the African lion display.

In some cases, the substitutions are not alive or real. Another Gaza zoo used stuffed wild animals on display. A different zoo in China used blow-up penguins for a display.

Copyright 2018 Facebook, CNN via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.