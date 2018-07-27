Man charged in Winton Hills homicide - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man charged in Winton Hills homicide

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Pecota Lapsey, 23, is charged with murdering Hassan Rasheed. (Cincinnati Police Department) Pecota Lapsey, 23, is charged with murdering Hassan Rasheed. (Cincinnati Police Department)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of Hassan Rasheed.

Officers arrested Pecota Lapsey, 23, on Friday morning. He is charged with aggravated murder.

Police found Rasheed dead inside a vehicle in the 6000 block of Winton Ridge Lane on June 18.

Lapsey is scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

