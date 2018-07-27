Police: Teen who tried to rob business shot by manager

TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a 17-year-old boy who attempted to rob two employees of an overnight auto repair shop has been shot and killed by a manager from the business.
The Dayton Daily News reports the teen has been identified as Calvin Craver, of Dayton. He was shot early Thursday in the Dayton suburb of Trotwood and died at a hospital.
Trotwood police say the manager and an employee reported that they were approached by two males and that one of the males pointed a gun at them. The manager, whose identity hasn't been released, shot Craver while the other male fled.
The second male hasn't been found.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
