Two pedestrians injured in Anderson Twp. hit-skip accident

Two pedestrians are recovering after a hit-skip accident late Thursday night in Anderson Township.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, two people were walking along the road towards Riverbend in the 800 block of Sutton Road when they were struck by the right front side of a passing vehicle just before 11 p.m.

The impact knocked one of the pedestrians into a nearby culvert, said Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson David Daugherty.

The dark colored vehicle then fled the area, said Daugherty.

One pedestrian described as a 30-year-old man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The other pedestrian, a 26-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Daugherty said anyone with information about the accident is asked to call 513-835-1500.

