Police arrest woman who climbed to top of 285-foot tower

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a woman who climbed to the top of a 285-foot-high cell tower and then taunted police and safety personnel on her way down has been arrested.
The Wooster Daily Record reports a passer-by spotted the woman at the top of the tower in Wayne Township around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and called 911. She finally descended on her own around 9:15 p.m. as hundreds of onlookers watched from below.
Wayne County Sheriff's Capt. Doug Hunter says the woman, wearing jeans, a T-shirt and flip-flops, appeared to be high on drugs because she showed no fear on the tower. Hunter says she jumped from beam to beam during her descent.
Her name and age hasn't been released.
Information from: The Daily Record, http://www.the-daily-record.com
