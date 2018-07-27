Boy, 12, drowns at a Ohio summer camp

LAKEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a lake at a northern Ohio summer camp.
The Mansfield News Journal reports the Ashland County Sheriff's Office has identified the boy as Melvin Aborbie, of Pickerington.
The Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to Round Lake Christian Camp around 4 p.m. Wednesday after the boy went into the water and disappeared. His body was found by the Sheriff's Office dive team about 50 feet from shore.
Chief Deputy Carl Richert says lifeguards were on duty at the time.
Information from: News Journal, http://www.mansfieldnewsjournal.com
