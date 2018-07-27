Mom let toddler starve to death, police said

Devin Moon allegedly would leave her child home alone while she worked. (Source: GCSO/LPD/CNN)

LILBURN, GA (WGCL/CNN) - A toddler is dead, and her mother stands accused of her death.

Police arrested Devin Moon, 29, for child neglect and first-degree murder.

Officers said her 2-year-old daughter, Reygan, was so malnourished, she weighed just 14 pounds.

Moon had called police when she came home to find her daughter unresponsive and cold to the touch. Moon also said her daughter suffered from medical issues that prevented her from gaining weight, but after an investigation, police learned that wasn't the case.

An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed that the girl died of malnutrition.

Investigation revealed that Moon left her daughter alone most nights to work, and Moon's family had previously reported her to the Department of Children and Family Services out of concern for the girl's well-being.

Copyright 2018 WGCL via CNN. All rights reserved.