US Postal Services loses, then destroys 300 ounces of military mom's breast milk

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.Full Story >
Instead of being shipped to Pennsylvania, the package was sent to California. It was damaged, too.Full Story >
Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with senior Russian government officials than she previously let on.Full Story >
South Korea's Yonhap news agency says a U.S. military plane has left Osan Air Base for North Korea to pick up remains of what are believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War.Full Story >
