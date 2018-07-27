US Postal Services loses, then destroys 300 ounces of military mom's breast milk

Instead of being shipped to Pennsylvania, the package was sent to California. It was damaged, too. (Source: WTVD/CNN)

RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC (WTVD/CNN) – An Army mother is in a bind after the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) lost track of a package containing 300 ounces of her breast milk.

"What am I supposed to feed my son?” Lauren Carroll asked. “He can't take formula. It makes him sick."

For the last week, Carroll has been trying to figure out what happened.

On July 18, her husband took the frozen breast milk to the Fayetteville post office.

"He put it in a Styrofoam cooler, packed it with dry ice and told them what it was,” Carroll said. “They knew what it was."

He paid $122 for the package to be overnighted and insured.

USPS tracking shows the package left Fayetteville that same day and then arrived in California on July 20.

But there’s one big problem, the breast milk was supposed to go to Pennsylvania, where Carroll is stationed.

She moved there after being called out of the reserves for active duty.

"I had to find a house and get into my house and then get all my household goods shipped from Fayetteville to Pennsylvania."

Her husband, who is also active duty and is stationed at Fort Bragg, stayed in Fayetteville with their daughter while Carroll moved to Pennsylvania with their son.

Once she was settled with the Army, Carroll needed the milk.

"He was eating more than I was pumping, so I knew I was going to run out if he didn't mail it up," she said.

So, when the breast milk didn’t arrive like it was supposed to, she got on the phone.

Carroll said she spent countless hours trying to track down the breast milk. Answers were slow to come.

"You're just going to sit there, continue to allow this package to just be missing for six days, then what good are your services?"

Carroll finally got an answer and an apology, but not her milk.

The USPS confirmed the package was damaged, sent to the mail recovery center and disposed of.

The Postal Service appreciates its customers and strives to provide excellent service. Every customer and each piece of mail is important to us. When mail service issues do occur, we take steps to quickly resolve them. We sincerely apologize that this package was not delivered as addressed and we will refund the customer's postage. As one of the largest employers of military veterans and their families, we are a proud supporter of all active duty military and veterans - The U.S. Postal Service

A refund is good, but that still doesn’t replace the 300 ounces of breast milk or its value to the family. Carroll said it would have fed her son for at least 20 days.

