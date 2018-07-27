First leg of Wasson Way Trail to open Saturday

Map of Phase 1 of the Wasson Way Trail (City of Cincinnati)

A leg of the long-awaited Wasson Way Trail will open on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Mayor John Cranley and City Council Member Amy Murray will attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. officially opening the Hyde Park section of an eventual 8.9-mile bike and pedestrian trail and 2-miles of signed bicycle routes connecting Uptown and Fairfax.

The trail network will run through several Cincinnati neighborhoods and three municipalities eventually connecting to the Little Miami Bike Trail.

The trail is primarily being built within an unused railroad corridor and existing City right-of-way.

Two paths are being constructed wherever space allows, with one path for faster moving users, like runners and bicyclist, while the other path will be for slower moving trail users.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will feature live music, prizes, t-shirts, bumper stickers, free beverages and special Busken WW cookies.

Parking for the event is available behind Withrow High School, which runs until 11:30 a.m. at the Wasson Way Trail off Tamarack Avenue.

