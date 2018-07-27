Prosecutors: Doctor who illegally dispensed pills sentenced

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Prosecutors in Kentucky say a doctor who conspired to unlawfully dispense more than 300,000 oxycodone tablets has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
News outlets report 69-year-old Sundiata El-Amin was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of charges that include conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and 171 individual counts of distributing controlled substances in March.
Evidence shows El-Amin repeatedly issued improper prescriptions for high doses of oxycodone and regularly issued the prescriptions without examining patients. His office manager, Wendy Price, has also entered a guilty plea for her role in the offenses.
El-Amin will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence and will be under the supervision of the United States Probation Office for 3 years. He was also ordered to pay a special assessment of $17,300.
