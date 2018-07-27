Summer of recalls: There's probably something you eat, drive or - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Summer of recalls: There's probably something you eat, drive or use on this list

(RNN) – From birth control to queso, there’s been one recall after another since Memorial Day.

Many of them are linked to the possible salmonella contamination of whey powder and protein from milk used in a wide variety of foods, including crackers, snacks, breads and sauces.

But, it’s not just food. It’s medicine and automobiles too.

The federal government has six agencies keeping track of things to help keep us informed. You can get a complete list of them at Recalls.gov.

But if you don't need to know everything, these are the biggest recalls of the summer:

  1. Fiat Chrysler recalls 4.8 million vehicles for cruise control that won't shut off
  2. Taytulla birth control pills recalled, could result in 'unintended pregnancy'
  3. 9 tons of smoked sausage recalled by Eddy Packing Company for possible plastic contamination
  4. Kellogg's recalls Honey Smacks after salmonella warning
  5. Wish-Bone House Italian salad dressing recalled for possible milk or egg allergens
  6. FDA recalls heart medications over cancer concerns
  7. Flossing toothbrush recalled because it could catch on fire
  8. Ford recalls 550,000 vehicles over rollaway risk
  9. Great Value rolls among bread products recalled for possibly being tainted with salmonella
  10. Ritz Cracker products containing cheese recalled over salmonella fears
  11. Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers due to salmonella contamination
  12. Taco Bell cheese dip recalled, may be tainted with botulism

