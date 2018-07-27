Summer of recalls: There's probably something you eat, drive or use on this list

The recalls affect everything from the medicine we take to the cars we drive. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) – From birth control to queso, there’s been one recall after another since Memorial Day.

Many of them are linked to the possible salmonella contamination of whey powder and protein from milk used in a wide variety of foods, including crackers, snacks, breads and sauces.

But, it’s not just food. It’s medicine and automobiles too.

The federal government has six agencies keeping track of things to help keep us informed. You can get a complete list of them at Recalls.gov.

But if you don't need to know everything, these are the biggest recalls of the summer:

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.