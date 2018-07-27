Police: Middletown teens arrested for shooting into house

An Amite woman with Autism was kept in a cage and forced to eat her mother's ashes, according to court documents.Full Story >
An Amite woman with Autism was kept in a cage and forced to eat her mother's ashes, according to court documents.Full Story >
Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.Full Story >
Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.Full Story >
Officers said her 2-year-old daughter, Reygan, was so malnourished, she weighed just 14 pounds.Full Story >
Officers said her 2-year-old daughter, Reygan, was so malnourished, she weighed just 14 pounds.Full Story >
Instead of being shipped to Pennsylvania, the package was sent to California. It was damaged, too.Full Story >
Instead of being shipped to Pennsylvania, the package was sent to California. It was damaged, too.Full Story >
Victoria Cravitz, who was living under the name Jennifer Larsen, took Shaw to a hospital for medical care for an illness. Shaw died of natural causes at the hospital and questions about his true identity arose when generating a death certificate.Full Story >
Victoria Cravitz, who was living under the name Jennifer Larsen, took Shaw to a hospital for medical care for an illness. Shaw died of natural causes at the hospital and questions about his true identity arose when generating a death certificate.Full Story >