Police: Middletown teens arrested for shooting into house

Middletown police have arrested two 15-year-old boys for shooting into a house, according to a press release.

Police say the shootings happened on July 19 and July 21 at 827 11th Ave.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the foot during the July 19 shooting.

One of the teens arrested was charged with felonious assault, weapons under disability, two counts of discharging a firearm into a habitation and participation in a criminal gang.

The other was charged with felonious assault, two counts of discharging a firearm into a habitation and participation in a criminal gang.

Police say they recovered three guns, including one that was stolen from Kentucky, during investigation.

According to the release, Chief Rodney Muterspaw continues to assign resources to combating a rival gang problem that has contributed to both Middletown homicides reported this year.

Anyone with information that could aide officials is asked to call Det. Winters at 513-425-7786.

