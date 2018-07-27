Police remove anti-ICE protesters camping on city property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Louisville have shut down a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after warning protesters that they couldn't camp on city property.
The Louisville Courier Journal reports police had Occupy ICE Louisville protesters remove their campsites Thursday afternoon, hours after nine protesters were arrested. They were arrested after blocking the city's immigration court elevators. The protest followed calls to abolish ICE after previous policies separated migrant children and parents.
Protesters had one hour to comply with the city regulation that says it's illegal to use camping gear on public property 3 acres (1.2 hectares) or smaller. Police gave protesters until 6 p.m. to leave. An attorney representing the protesters, Maureen Sullivan, says police agreed to let protesters stay until midnight. Police Maj. Eric Johnson denies the agreement.
Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
