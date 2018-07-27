How to get free lipstick on National Lipstick Day

Sunday is National Lipstick Day, and many cosmetics dealers are celebrating by giving away free lipstick.

MAC Cosmetics again will offer a free tube of lipstick to anyone who visits a store or makeup counter.

The full-size tube is valued at $18.50. No purchase is required to claim the free gift.

Customers may choose one of nine different shades.

MAC made the same offer in 2017 and lines formed outside many stores.

Free lipstick is available online with a $25 purchase. Shipping is free.

Other offers include:

Winky Lux, free lipstick in PLUSH with every purchase while supplies last, valued at $14.

IT Cosmetics, two free lipsticks with any $60 purchase, use code LIPDAY2018 at checkout.

Stilla, buy one get one free, Stay All Day lipstick formula.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color with any full-sized item purchase, available online and in Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Lord & Taylor and Macy’s stores.

One free Anastasia Beverly Hills lipstick with purchase of any full-size item.

Free Studded Kiss Lipstick in Double Dare with every purchase.

