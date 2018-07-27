Kentucky city settles police shooting lawsuit for $1.8M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville officials have settled a lawsuit over a 2017 police shooting for $1.8 million.
The Louisville Courier Journal reports the city's chief financial officer, Daniel Frockt, announced Thursday that the lawsuit filed by Bruce Warrick is settled.
Warrick was shot by Louisville Metro Police Officer Sarah Stumler in March 2017. Authorities had received a report of a man doing drugs inside a house. Upon searching the home, Stumler and other officers came across the unarmed Warrick, who was then shot in the stomach. He sued the city in February and argued excessive force was used.
The case was sent in May to a grand jury, which declined to indict Stumler for assault. An internal investigation is ongoing. Stumler still is on the force, though her police powers are suspended.
Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
