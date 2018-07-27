DOJ: Last 2 defendants sentenced for 2017 pharmacy robbery spree

The last two of eight defendants in a 2017 spree of pharmacy robberies are headed to prison.

Tiwonne Montgomery, 22, of Dayton, was sentenced to 51 months in prison, and Martez Henderson, 21, of Dayton, was sentenced to 14 months in prison in U.S. District Court on Friday.

According to a press release, they played roles in robberies in Fairfield, Middletown, Franklin, Hamilton, Westerville, Trotwood, Dayton, Oakwood, Kettering, Beavercreek, Moraine, Vandalia, Union Township and Cincinnati.

In May 2017, a grand jury indicted two Dayton men, Calvin Cavonte Tribble and Savon Anthony Davis, for robbing of a pharmacy in Middletown in April. Davis and Tribble each received 16 months in prison.

That July, a superseding indictment added six defendants, including Montgomery and Henderson, for conspiring to rob pharmacies in the other locations between March and June.

According to the press release, the defendants would approach the pharmacy counter at CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aide and Best Pharmacy locations and hand the pharmacist a prescription slip with a note indicating an armed robbery was in progress.

The note demanded pharmacy employees fill two bags with a list of controlled substances.

Others charged in the superseding indictment and sentenced include Kenneth Evans Jr., 42 months in prison; Brandon Freeman, 27 months; David Harris, 20 months; and Jamar Warren, 54 months.

