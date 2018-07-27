Facebook and YouTube pull videos from accounts of InfoWars founder Alex Jones

Five residents of Tampa, Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess counterfeit and unauthorized access devices in March 2018.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky man went missing while camping in Red River Gorge.Full Story >
The town of Visalia has a population of less than 100 hundred people, but if you asked any adults in the area about the disppearance of Randy Sellers they would probably know exactly what you're talking about.Full Story >
The last two of eight defendants in a 2017 spree of pharmacy robberies are headed to prison.Full Story >
Sunday is National Lipstick Day, and many cosmetics dealers are celebrating by giving away free lipstick.Full Story >
