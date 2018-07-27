Facebook and YouTube pull videos from accounts of InfoWars founder Alex Jones

Both social media companies said the videos violated their policies on hate speech. (Source: KEYE/CNN)

(RNN) – No conspiracy here. Or, maybe there is. It probably depends on who you ask.

Facebook and YouTube said they each took down four videos this week from the accounts of Conspiracy theorist and talk show host Alex Jones and his ultra-right wing show InfoWars.

Both social media companies said the videos violated their policies on hate speech.

Facebook said it also violated the company's policy on encouraging physical harm.

"We received reports related to four different videos on the Pages that Infowars and Alex Jones maintain on Facebook," a spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNN.

"We reviewed the content against our Community Standards and determined that it violates."

In addition to pulling the videos, Facebook suspended Jones’ personal profile.

The move means Jones cannot post content to his personal profile or use it to post content to the Alex Jones and InfoWars pages.

A representative for InfoWars did not respond to a request for comment, CNN reported.

Jones is notorious for spreading false information and conspiracy theories on a host of issues.

He suggested that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax and that the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job orchestrated by the U.S. government.

The blocking of the videos reignites an ongoing debate about balancing free speech with enforcing standards to block hateful and disturbing content.

