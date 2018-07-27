5 Florida residents sentenced for committing credit card fraud in NKY

Five residents of Tampa, Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess counterfeit and unauthorized access devices in March 2018.

Jose Valdes, Jairo Castro, Yanetsi Sanchez, Arnado Salazar and Dianey Quintero were sentenced Thursday to a range of 37 months to 46 months in federal prison.

According to their guilty pleas, they were responsible for mailing a package containing 227 blank credit cards from Tampa, to a Florence. Due to suspicious markings on the package, law enforcement searched the package. Officials tracked the package to the motel, and found the defendants in three vehicles located nearby.

Investigators found the suspects also had 2,000 stolen account numbers and skimmers.

They were all arrested before they could unlawfully use the credit cards in the package.

