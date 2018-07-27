Police: 1 killed in South Cumminsville shooting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: 1 killed in South Cumminsville shooting

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Cumminsville. (File) Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Cumminsville. (File)
SOUTH CUMMINSVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in South Cumminsville on Friday.

The shooting happened at Borden and Weber Streets around 6 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

